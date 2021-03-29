COVID-19 cumulative rate in Bucharest reaches 7.06 cases per 1,000 population; Ilfov County - 8.51

Bucharest City has recorded a 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate of 7.06 cases per 1,000 population, up from the previous day's 7.02 cases per 1,000 population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

Ilfov County has the highest rate of 8.51 cases per 1,000 population, up from a previous 8.49.

Also in the COVID-19 red area are the counties of Timis - 5.98; Cluj - 5.71; Brasov - 5.18; Hunedoara - 4.81; Constanta - 4.17; Alba - 3.67; Giurgiu - 3.56; Sibiu - 3.38; Arad - 3.35, and Salaj - 3.10.

Another 25 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, including: Galati - 2.93; Valcea - 2.90; Dolj - 2.89; Bihor - 2.84; Braila - 2.72.

In the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, there are five counties, with the lowest rate being reported by the counties of Suceava - 1.07; Harghita - 1.20, and Vrancea - 1.27.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous reporting are Bucharest City- 1,105, and the countires of Ilfov - 327, Constanta - 288, Cluj - 280, and Galati - 198.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 1, Harghita - 9, Salaj - 14, and Bistrita-Nasaud - 20.

In the last 24 hours, 3,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania.