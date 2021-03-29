 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 cumulative rate in Bucharest reaches 7.06 cases per 1,000 population; Ilfov County - 8.51

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

Bucharest City has recorded a 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate of 7.06 cases per 1,000 population, up from the previous day's 7.02 cases per 1,000 population, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

Ilfov County has the highest rate of 8.51 cases per 1,000 population, up from a previous 8.49.

Also in the COVID-19 red area are the counties of Timis - 5.98; Cluj - 5.71; Brasov - 5.18; Hunedoara - 4.81; Constanta - 4.17; Alba - 3.67; Giurgiu - 3.56; Sibiu - 3.38; Arad - 3.35, and Salaj - 3.10.

Another 25 counties are in the yellow zone, meaning a rate of between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 population, including: Galati - 2.93; Valcea - 2.90; Dolj - 2.89; Bihor - 2.84; Braila - 2.72.

In the green area, meaning a rate of less than 1.5 cases per 1,000 population, there are five counties, with the lowest rate being reported by the counties of Suceava - 1.07; Harghita - 1.20, and Vrancea - 1.27.

According to GCS, the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the previous reporting are Bucharest City- 1,105, and the countires of Ilfov - 327, Constanta - 288, Cluj - 280, and Galati - 198.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 1, Harghita - 9, Salaj - 14, and Bistrita-Nasaud - 20.

In the last 24 hours, 3,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.