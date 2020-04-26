COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad rises by 1 to 74

Another Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus has died abroad, bringing the COVID-19 death toll of Romanians abroad to 74, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

In total, 1,512 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus: 1,157 in Italy, 226 in Spain, 26 in France, 16 in Germany, 64 in the UK, 4 in Austria, 3 each in the U.S. and Belgium, 2 each in Indonesia, Switzerland and Turkey, and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 74 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 19 in Italy, 16 in France, 23 in the UK, 8 in Spain, 3 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland and one in the US.

GCS shows that, of the Romanian nationals overseas confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 have been declared recovered: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.