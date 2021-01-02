COVID-19 infection rate highest in Ilfov County - 4.24 per 1,000, Bucharest next with 3.47

As of January 2, Ilfov County registered the highest 14-day cumulative number of infections per 1,000 population in Romania - 4.24, down from 4.65 per 1,000 population the day before, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest is second with an infection rate of 3.47 per 1,000 population, followed by Timis County with 3.08.

Cluj County too has a high coronavirus infection index - 2.98, while the infection indices are lowest in Harghita - 0.4, Gorj - 0.56, Olt - 0.72, Covasna - 0.79, and Vrancea - 0.6.

Also included in the low-risk green area are the counties of Arad - 1.4, Bacau - 1.32, Bistrita-Nasaud - 1.47, Botosani - 1.43, Buzau - 1.00, Calarasi - 1.42, Dambovita - 1.49, Dolj - 1.31, Iasi - 1.14, Mehedinti - 1.22, Mures - 1.26, Neamt - 0.96, Prahova - 1.37, Satu Mare - 1.08, Salaj 1.01, Suceava - 1.19, and Valcea - 1.37.