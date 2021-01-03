 
     
COVID-19 infection rate highest in Ilfov County - 4.28 per 1,000, Bucharest next with 3.41

As of January 3, Ilfov County registered the highest 14-day cumulative number of infections per 1,000 population in Romania - 4.28, up from 4.24 per 1,000 population the day before, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, according to AGERPRES.

Bucharest is second with an infection rate of 3.41, down from the previous day when it was 3.47, followed by Timis County with 3.04.

A high coronavirus infection index per 1,000 population is also registered in the counties of Cluj - 2.95, Constanta - 2.73, Brasov, 2.48, Braila - 2.17, Teleorman - 2.

A low incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection is registered in the counties f Harghita - 0.4, Gorj - 0.56, Vrancea - 0.58, Olt - 0.68, Covasna - 0.82, Buzau - 0.94, Neamt - 0.96 and Satu Mare - 0.99.

Also included in the low-risk green area are the counties of Arad - 1.35, Bacau - 1.27, Bistrita-Nasaud - 1.47, Botosani - 1.44, Calarasi - 1.39, Dolj - 1.3, Hunedoara - 1.46, Iasi - 1.18, Mehedinti - 1.17, Mures -1.36, Prahova - 1.28, Salaj - 1.01, Sibiu - 1.41, Suceava -1.2, Valcea - 1.31.

