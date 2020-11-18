 
     
COVID-19 infection rate stays at over 9 per 1,000 population in Sibiu County, at 7.52 in Cluj County

Sibiu County has a 14-day cumulated SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 9.01 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than the previous day's 9, according to the daily report released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, according to AGERPRES.

According to GCS, Cluj County comes second, with a rate of 7.52 per 1,000 population, up from Tuesday, when it was 7.42.

Bucharest has a rate of 5.45 per 1,000 population, down from Tuesday, when the rate was 5.54.

At the same time, a high rate is recorded in the counties of Ilfov - 6.81; Brasov - 6.63; Timis - 6.59; Alba - 6.25; Bihor - 5.87; Arad - 5.85, Constanta - 5.81; Salaj - 5.34.

The counties with a low rate in the last two weeks, are Olt - 1.73, Vrancea - 1.82 and Gorj - 1.85.

None of the country's counties are in the green zone.

