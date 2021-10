The 14-day notification rate of newly reported COVID-19 cases per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest on Wednesday is 15.93, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP) website.

One day ago, the rate was 16.13. One month ago, on September 27, the rate stood at 4.95, according to DSP.

The COVID-19 notification rate exceeded 6 per thousand inhabitants on September 29.