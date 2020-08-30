COVID-19 report: 952 new cases and 39 new deaths in 24 hours

952 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, compared to the previous report, following the tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS.

Until Saturday, 86,785 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 37,665 people were declared cured and 10,785 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, to date, 1,795,633 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 14,670 were performed in the last 24 hours, 7,904 based on the case definition and the medical protocol, and 6,766 on request.

Another 39 people infected with the new coronavirus - 23 men and 16 women - died, the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 3,578.

According to GCS, 32 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 2 of the deceased patients did not have comorbidities and for 5 of the deceased patients no comorbidities were reported so far.

A number of 7,213 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

492 patients are in ICUs.

On the Romanian territory, 9,132 persons confirmed with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 5,839 in institutionalised isolation.

Also, 32,955 people are in quarantine at home and 71 in institutionalised quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the new coronavirus remains at 6,589 and the number of deaths - 126, no changes in this regard since the previous report, the Strategic Communication Group informs on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes enforced 1,116 fines, amounting to 307,402 lei, for violations of provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 454 people were retested and reconfirmed with COVID-19.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, registered so far in Romania, are in Bucharest - 10,916 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,286, Arges - 5,006 and Brasov - 4,552, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).