COVID-19 Romania updates: 6,001 people in quarantine, another 67,595 in isolation at home

As many as 6,001 people are in institutional quarantine in Romania as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and another 67,595 are in isolation at home and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday at noon.

According to GCS, 377,191 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 341 calls were recorded to the 112 emergency line and 717 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free coronavirus information line.

