COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,469 people immunised in last 24h, including 117 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 11,469 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 2,236 first doses, 3,057 second doses, and 6,176 third doses.

Of the total number of doses administered, 117 were Pfizer Pediatric, for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,557,777 doses have been administered to 8,089,760 people, of whom 8,011,553 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,453,446 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, 2020, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, seven side effects were reported, one local and six general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,940 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,187 local and 17,753 general.