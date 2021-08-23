 
     
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,690 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 11,690 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 7,838 first doses and 3,852 second doses, according to data provided on Monday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,680,674 doses have been administered to 5,187,862 people, of whom 5,064,546 have been fully vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 11 general side effects were reported.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,974 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,809 are local and 15,165 general

