 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 16,183 people immunised in 24h

smartradio.ro
vaccin covid medic cercetare cercetator analize

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reports that 16,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 10,013 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 522 of Moderna vaccine, 217 of AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,431 of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,108,324 doses have been administered to 4,808,924 people, of whom 4,639,708 have received a two-dose full vaccine scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 8 side effects were reported, all whole-body.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,664 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,790 were local and 14,874 whole-body.

CNCAV also says that 120 side effects are being investigated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.