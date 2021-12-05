COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 32,734 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 32,734 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 6,020 first doses, 12,274 second doses, and 14,440 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 15,128,779 doses have been administered to 7,791,948 people, of whom 7,523,356 have been fully vaccinated, and 1,654,532 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the past 24 hours, five side effects were reported, all general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 19,494 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 2,111 local and 17,383 general.