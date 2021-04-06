COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 51,370 people immunised in last 24 hours; 119 side effects

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 54,949 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 46,797 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3,434 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 4,718 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Tuesday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 23,882 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 31,067 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 3,413,955 doses have been administered to a number of 2,155,906 people, of which 897,857 received their first dose and 1,258,049 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 184 adverse reactions were reported, 27 local and 157 systemic.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 11,436 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines combined reported, 1,137 local and 10,299 systemic.

CNCAV also says that 84 side effects are being investigated.