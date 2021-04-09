COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 54,289 people immunised in last 24 hours; 169 side effects

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 54,289 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 46,753 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2,513 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 5,023 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Friday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 22,544 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 31,745 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 3,580,406 doses have been administered to 2,228,798 people, of whom 877,190 received their first dose and 1,351,608 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 169 adverse reactions were reported, 24 local and 145 systemic.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 11,954 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines combined reported, 1,196 local and 10,758 systemic.

CNCAV also says that 131 side effects are being investigated.