COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 65,169 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 65,169 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 41,196 first doses, 9,663 second doses, and 14,310 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 12,681,048 doses have been administered to 7,004,966 people, of whom 6,298,197 have been fully vaccinated, and 866,318 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28.

In the past 24 hours, 39 side effects were reported, two local and 37 general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 18,533 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,988 local and 16,545 general.

