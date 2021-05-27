COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 67,378 people immunised in last 24 hours

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 67,378 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 48,323 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,768 of the Moderna vaccine, 6,264 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 8,023 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data provided on Thursday by the National Public Health Institute (INSP) on the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations application.

CNCAV shows that 24,113 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 43,265 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 7,593,891 doses have been administered to 4,232,837 people, of whom 871,783 have received their first dose and 3,361,054 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 40 side effects were reported, of which 9 were local and 31 whole-body reactions.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been 15,942 adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines - 1,712 local and 14,230 whole-body reactions.

CNCAV also says that 144 side effects are being investigated.