COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 79,559 people immunised in last 24h

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 79,559 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 43,952 first doses, 8,435 second doses, and 27,172 third doses.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 11,385,711 doses have been administered to 6,093,641 people, of whom 5,742,037 have been fully vaccinated, and 601,738 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot.

The administration of the booster shot started on September 28, Agerpres informs.

In the past 24 hours, 37 side effects were reported, six local and 31 general.

Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 17,899 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,926 local and 15,973 general.