COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 9,033 people immunised in 24h

As many as 9,033 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, 4,521 priming shots and 4,512 booster shots, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday.

Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 9,531,018 doses have been administered to 5,087,276 people, of whom 4,945,811 received the complete vaccination scheme.

In the last 24 hours, six side effects were reported, all whole-body reactions.Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,876 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, of which 1,802 local and 15,074 systemic.