COVID vaccination campaign/ 104,754 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 104,754 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 86,158 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,407 with the Moderna serum, 7,178 with the AstraZeneca and 4,011 with the Johnson&Johnson shot.

As many as 38,711 people were given the priming shot and 66,043 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 6,305,850 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 3,750,015 persons, of whom 1,194,180 received the first dose and 2,555,835 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 78 persons experienced side effects - 11 had a local reaction and 67 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 15,013 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,597 local and 13,416 systemic side effects. CNCAV also says that 133 side effect cases are under investigation.