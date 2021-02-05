COVID vaccination campaign/ 26,757 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 26,757 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 18,256 injected with the Pfizer vaccine and 8,501 with the Moderna serum.

As many as 1,106 people were given the Pfizer priming shot, 17,150 received the booster shot, and 8,501 got their first dose of Moderna vaccine.

According to CNCAV, 806,608 doses of Pfizer vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, as well as 14,944 doses of Moderna vaccine (the administration of the Moderna serum began on February 4, 2021), 821,552 doses in total.Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 62 persons experienced minor side effects - 60 to the Pfizer vaccine (3 had a local reaction and 57 had whole-body reactions) and 2 to the Moderna vaccine (local effects); 5 side effect occurrences are under investigation.As many as 2,173 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer vaccine and 3 to the Moderna vaccine have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign.

AGERPRES