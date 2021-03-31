COVID vaccination campaign/ 58,261 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 58,261 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 47,520 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 6,575 with the AstraZeneca, and 4,166 with the Moderna serum.

As many as 24,915 people were given the priming shot and 33,346 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 3,088,292 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 2,015,307 persons, of whom 942,322 received the first dose and 1,072,985 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 147 persons experienced side effects - 13 had a local reaction and 134 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 10,507 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign.