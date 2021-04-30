COVID vaccination campaign/ 78,612 persons immunized in past 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 78,612 vaccine doses were administered, of which 62,717 - Pfizer, 8,273 - Moderna and 7,662 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application.

According to a release sent by CNCAV to AGERPRES on Thursday, 51,172 persons were vaccinated with the first dose, and 27,440 with the second dose.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,240,452 doses have been administered to 3,303,419 persons, of whom 1,366,386 have received just one dose and 1,937,033 received both doses.

In the past 24 hours, doctors noted 88 adverse reactions - 20 of the local type and 68 of the general type.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 14,125 adverse reactions to the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were noted, 1,509 of the local type and 12,616 of the general type.

CNCAV mentions that 143 adverse reactions are under investigation.