COVID vaccination campaign/ 80,391 persons immunized in past 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 80,391 vaccine doses were administered, of which 64,001 - Pfizer, 8,056 - Moderna and 8,334 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application.

According to a release sent by CNCAV to AGERPRES on Thursday, 51,141 persons were vaccinated with the first dose, and 29,250 with the second dose.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,161,840 doses have been administered to 3,252,247 persons, of whom 1,342,654 have received just one dose and 1,909,593 received both doses.

In the past 24 hours, doctors noted 87 adverse reactions - 14 of the local type and 73 of the general type.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 14,037 adverse reactions to the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were noted, 1,489 of the local type and 12,584 of the general type.

CNCAV mentions that 141 adverse reactions are under investigation.