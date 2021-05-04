COVID vaccination campaign/ 85,604 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 85,604 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 70,093 - Pfizer, 6,972 - Moderna and 8,494 - AstraZeneca and 45 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided by the Institute National Public Health Registry through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, 32,629 people received the first jab, and 52,975 people got the second shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,493,913 doses have been administered to a number of 3,411,328 people, of whom 1,328,743 received one dose and 2,082,585 the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 41 adverse reactions were reported - 6 local and 35 whole-body, agerpres.ro confirms.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,319 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,535 local and 12,784 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 145 side effects are being investigated.