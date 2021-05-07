COVID vaccination campaign/ 92,501 persons immunised in past 24 hrs

The National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 92,501 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 76,078 - Pfizer, 8,217 - Moderna, 6,711 - AstraZeneca and 1,495 - Johnson&Johnson, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.

According to a CNCAV release, sent to AGERPRES on Friday, 38,238 people received the first jab, and 54,263 people got the second shot, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 5,781,222 doses have been administered to a number of 3,529,427 people, of whom 1,277,632 received one dose and 2,251,795 the second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 108 adverse reactions were reported - 8 local and 100 whole-body.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 14,630 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines - 1,555 local and 13,075 whole-body.

CNCAV mentions that 132 side effects are being investigated.