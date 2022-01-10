Criminal case to investigate into AUR's press release that minimizes Holocaust

The General Prosecutor's Office announced on Monday that it has opened a criminal case to investigate into the press release issued by AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) that minimizes the Holocaust.

"On January 6, 2022, following the ex officio notification in accordance with Article 292 of the Criminal Procedure Code, a criminal case was registered with the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice to investigate into a press release issued on January 3, 2022, by the AUR party, entitled "Ideological experiments on children in Romania must stop!". The investigation will be carried out in rem under article 6 paragraph 1 of the GEO No. 31/2002, and will focus on the variant - obviously minimizing, by any means, in public, the Holocaust or its effects," the General Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Article 6 paragraph 1 of GEO No. 31/2002 stipulates: "Denying, contesting, approving, justifying or minimizing obviously, by any means, in public, the Holocaust or its effects shall be punished by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or by a fine."

On January 3, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians sent a press release requesting the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, to include the Romanian Language, History and English in the list of subject matters for which national competitions (Olympiads) will be organized in the school year 2021 - 2022 and in the years to come.

AUR also claimed that, in recent years, there has been a "systematic action to undermine" the quality of education in Romania by raising to the rank of subject matters some "minor topics or which may be the subject of simple lessons in existing subject matters (eg "sex education, the history of the Holocaust, etc.), in parallel with the reduction of the importance given to the fundamental subject matters for the formation of the new generations: the exact sciences, the Romanian language and literature, the national history".

Later, on January 4, the Israeli Ambassador in Bucharest, David Saranga, vehemently condemned "the attitude and insulting statements of some political leaders who considered it appropriate to describe the Holocaust genocide as a "minor issue' to be addressed in the Romanian education system., Agerpres informs.