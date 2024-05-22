Cristina Dinu, Miriam Bulgaru pass the first round of qualifications for Roland Garros

Romanian tennis players Cristina Dinu and Miriam Bulgaru both obtained victories, on Tuesday, in the first round of qualifications for the main singles draw of the Roland Garros tournament, the second Grand Slam of the year, while Andreea Mitu, Irina Bara and Anca Todoni got defeated.

Cristina Dinu (31 years old, 229 WTA's 229) defeated Argentinian Paula Ormaechea (31 years old, WTA's 929), 6-2, 6-0, in exactly one hour.

In the second round, Dinu will face the winner of the matches between Japanese Mai Hontama and Carol Zhao (Canada).

Bulgaru (25 years old, WTA's 204) defeated Belarusian Aliona Falei (20 years old, WTA's 175), 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (10/3), after three hours and 17 minutes of playing.

Miriam Bulgaru will play the second preliminary round against American Katie Volynets (22 years old, WTA's 109).

Irina Bara (29 years old, WTA's 215) got defeated by Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic (33 years old, WTA's 227), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, after two hours and 21 minutes.

Andreea Mitu (32 years old, WTA's 230) got defeated by French Leolia Jeanjean (28 years old, WTA's 143), 7-5, 6-2, after one hour and 38 minutes.

Anca Todoni (19 years old, WTA's 181) was eliminated by Serbian Olga Danilovic (23 years old, WTA's 125), 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, after two hours and 6 minutes of playing.

The winners of the first round secured checks worth 28,000 euros and 20 WTA points, and the losers will each receive 20,000 euros and 2 WTA points.

On Monday, Gabriela Ruse (26 years old, WTA's 152) defeated Australian Talia Gibson (19 years old, WTA's 187), 6-1, 6-1, and in the second round she will face Dutch Suzan Lamens (24 years old, 148 WTA) .

In another match, Laura Ioana Paar (35 years old) got defeated, 6-0, 6-1, by German Jule Niemeier (24 years old, WTA's 97).

Sorana Cirstea, Ana Bogdan, Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Begu are directly qualified for the main singles draw.