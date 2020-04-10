Cross-border workers who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, exempted from isolation, quarantine

Cross-border workers who do not have symptoms associated with COVID-19 when entering Romania from Hungary will be exempted from isolation at home or quarantine measures, announced on Thursday evening, the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, quoting from Military Ordinance number 8.

He explained that the cross-border worker is the person who proves that he lives and works within a 30-kilometer radius of one side or the other of the Romanian-Hungarian state border, calculated from the nearest border checkpoint open to people movement and who returns to his home at least once a week.

People entering Romania to perform the installation, commissioning, maintenance, service of medical equipment and equipment will also be exempted from the measure of isolation at home/quarantine, if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms and prove the contract relations with the beneficiary/beneficiaries on the territory of Romania.

The provisions apply for the scientific, economic, defence, public order and national security fields.