Crown Custodian: Impressed with mobilization of Romanian Red Cross volunteers in the face of Ukraine humanitarian tragedy

President of the National Red Cross Society of Romania, Crown Custodian Margareta, sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the organization's 146th anniversary, declaring herself impressed with the mobilization of Red Cross volunteers and the way Romanians have shown that they care about Ukraine refugees.

"Today we celebrate 146 years of humanitarian and civic activity and just as many years of constant involvement for the good of those in need. The Romanian Red Cross was especially engaged this year in the humanitarian tragedy in Ukraine, which left millions without a place to call 'home'. A cruel, life-sacrificing conflict that shatters dreams and sends the tradition and generational heritage of a nation crumbling. In the face of this drama, we have one ally alone: kindness - to soothe suffering, bring light in the darkest moments and restore dignity," Her Majesty Margareta wrote on Monday on Facebook.

The Crown Custodian notes that this year's experience shows the "inspiring force" of volunteering.

"Hundreds of thousands of people in our communities have shown us once again that together we can help our fellows in need. I am impressed with the mobilization of the Romanian Red Cross volunteers and the way the Romanian people have shown that they care about their fellow humans. A big thank you to those who showed their sincere generosity, to the partners of the Romanian Red Cross and to those who chose to donate, thus proving that humanity has no borders. Many happy returns to the Romanian Red Cross!," Princess Margareta added.

The Romanian Red Cross Society celebrates on Monday 146 years of activity.

Founded in 1876, the humanitarian association has been present every day, for 146 years, at the side of the people, in times of crisis, epidemic, pandemic, famine, war or natural disaster, impartially offering help and constantly demonstrating its commitment to vulnerable people in any situation.

The last years, marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, by the armed conflict in Ukraine, have required an exemplary mobilization of forces from the Romanian Red Cross and have shown that the people's capacity to get involved is invincible when they pursue a common goal: bringing relief and hope. AGERPRES