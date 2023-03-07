Crown Custodian, Margareta, and Prince Radu, visit Sweden

Her Majesty Margareta, Romanian Crown Custodian, and Prince Consort Radu are visiting Sweden this week, during which they will have a series of public meetings.

On Monday afternoon, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort were welcomed at Arlanda International Airport by the ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania in Stockholm, Daniel Ionita, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Royal Family.According to the source, it is the third external visit of the Royal Family in 2023, after Prince Radu's participation in Greece, at the royal funeral in Athens (January), and in the Republic of Moldova, at the Economic Forum under royal auspices (February). It is also the tenth visit of the Royal Family to the Kingdom of Sweden.The Royal Family is accompanied in this visit by Jonathan Eyal, member of the Royal Council, Iulian Bobirnea, vice-president of the Romanian Red Cross, Traian Sarca, chancellor of Her Majesty's House, and Ionut Demetriad, adviser to the Cabinet of the Crown Custodian.Romania and Sweden established diplomatic relations on March 19, 1916, during the reign of King Ferdinand I and King Gustaf V.King Mihai I and Crown Princess Margareta visited Sweden on April 28-30, 1996, at the celebration of King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th birthday.King Mihai returned to Sweden in 2002 to support Romania's candidacy for the European Union.