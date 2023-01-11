Crown Custodian Margareta: King Constantine II has been close to Romania's Royal Family all his life

King Constantine II has been close to Romania's Royal Family all his life, both to Queen Mother Elena, his father's sister, as well as to King Mihai and Queen Ana, the Royal Family of Romania conveyed on a message of condolences, posted on the Royal Family's Facebook page.

"Crown Custodian Margareta, as well as Princesses Elena, Irina, Sofia and Maria, knew their uncle since their early childhood. Throughout more than seven decades, the two families have always met in Greece, and afterwards in Switzerland, in the UK, as well as in various European capitals, at public or private events," the message states.

The representatives of the Royal Family bring to mind the fact that King Constantine II was the godfather of Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and the godfather at the wedding of Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu, in Lausanne, in 1996.

"King Constantine, like his entire family, has always faithfully attended all the important events, be them happy or sad, of the Royal Family of Romania. The Crown Custodian sent a letter of condolence to Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Crown Prince of Greece Pavlos and Queen Sofia of Spain," the Royal Family also conveys.

The former king of Greece, Constantine II, who was in power before the restoration of the Republic in 1974, died on Tuesday, in Athens, at the age of 82, the Greek public station ERT announced, according to AFP.

The former sovereign, cousin of King Charles III and godfather of Prince William, "passed away (...) following a stroke," ERT reported.

He had been hospitalized in Athens last week with respiratory problems, according to the Greek media.

His reign, which spanned over a period of nine years, coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the political history of Greece. AGERPRES