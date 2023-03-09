Crown Custodian Margareta, meeting with ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden

Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown met on Wednesday in Stockholm with the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, Liliana Gutan.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Stockholm and was attended by Jonathan Eyal, member of the Royal Council, and Her Majesty's chancellor Ionut Demetriad."We had an exchange of views, we had a pragmatic exchange of views and planning, drawing pragmatic objectives for the future. Her Majesty reiterated that she is a full supporter of the Republic of Moldova's European cause, she is one of the main advocates and the main royal voice for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and we are going to implement several joint projects, starting with economic projects, especially cultural projects and humanitarian projects," ambassador Liliana Gutan said at the end of the meeting.According to her, the visit of Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu to Sweden is very important for the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the support offered by the Royal House."In this context, the voice of the Royal House of Romania in relation to the Royal House of Sweden represents a unique channel of dialogue, which cannot be replaced by an elected political official and in this context it is a strong voice especially for the Republic of Moldova. The Republic of Moldova's cause does not have so many disinterested advocates, and Her Majesty and His Highness the Prince are its main advocates. We are very happy that they have a strategy to visit and synchronize their messages with the upcoming EU presidencies and royal houses. We are talking about Spain, and they will discuss the same with the British Royal House on supporting the cause and assisting humanitarian projects in the Republic of Moldova," concluded the Moldovan ambassador to Sweden.