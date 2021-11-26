Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu meet British Olympic Association's Chairman, Sir Hugh Robertson

Her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu had a meeting on Friday with the chairman of the British Olympic Association, Sir Hugh Robertson, at the headquarters of Romania's embassy in London, the United Kingdom.

The meeting, extremely cordial, where the Romanian ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was also present, Laura Popescu, occasioned an exchange of opinions about the Olympic and sports movement in the two countries and about future projects.

Her Majesty Margareta granted the High Patronage to the Romanian Sports and Olympic Committee (COSR) and the Romanian Rugby Federation in 2018, and in following year to the Romanian Oina Federation, and in 2020 to the Romanian Cycling Federation.

The Traditional Karate Romanian Federation (in 2005), the Romanian Fencing Federation, the Romanian Archery Federation (both in 2011) and the Romanian Equestrian Federation (in 2020) have received the High Patronage from His Royal Highness Prince Radu.

Also on Friday, the Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu had a meeting with the Romanian ambassador in London, Laura Popescu, this being the final point of the visit which the Royal Family carried out during these days in the British capital, a metropolis where approximately a third of all Romanians from the United Kingdom live in.

The visit included the unveiling ceremony of the bronze bust of King Mihai I, at the headquarters of the Romanian embassy (on Thursday) and meetings with the leadership and students of the Royal Defence College (RCDS), with the Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Thomas Keaveny, and the chairman of the British Paralympic Association, Mike Sharrock (on Wednesday). Her Majesty, the Crown Custodian and the Prince Consort were received on Wednesday evening, at Windsor Castle, by her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II, in a meeting of a private nature.