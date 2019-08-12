Crown Custodian Margareta strongly condemning violence of any kind against women, girls

Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta is strongly condemning violence of any kind against women and girls, urging young people and adults to get educated to remove such attitudes.

"I am strongly condemning violence of any kind against women and girls. It does no good to our nation. We are still at the first steps in combating it, and for success we need to equally strengthen the state protection system and the components of the civil society. Above all, education, not only of young people, but also of adults, is absolutely necessary for both awareness over the problem and learning methods of prevention and response to violence around us - taking action, more than just observing,' Margartea says in a message posted on www.romaniaregala.ro.

She is extending compassion to the grieving families of the young Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, who went missing in the southern town of Caracal.

Margareta mentions that the National Red Cross Society, which she leads, "together with the sister societies from around the world, provides assistance and protection to victims of violence under special projects, under a universal search programme for missing persons and the free broadcasting of Red Cross messages."