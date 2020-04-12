 
     
CS: 812 health workers infected with novel coronavirus as of April 10

covid 19 coronavirus

Romania had 812 health workers infected with the novel coronavirus as of April 10, with most cases reported in the north-eastern Suceava County and in Bucharest: 429 and 103, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced.

The breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, is as follows:

* Alba - 18 cases

* Arad - 44

* Bucharest -103

* Bacau - 5

* Bihor - 2

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 5

* Braila - 1

* Botosani - 9

* Cluj -10

* Caras-Severin - 1

* Constanta - 1

* Covasna - 9

* Dâmbovita - 3

* Dolj - 1

* Galati -34

* Giurgiu - 5

* Hunedoara -35

* Ilfov - 2

* Ialomita -1

* Iasi -13

* Mehedinti - 1

* Neamt - 34

* Prahova - 1

* Sibiu -11

* Satu Mare - 1

* Suceava - 429

* Timis - 24

* Teleorman -1

* Valcea - 1

* Vrancea - 7.

