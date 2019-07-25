 
     
CSAT meeting on July 30

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Klaus Iohannis

Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) will convene on Tuesday, July 30, in sitting, official sources told AGERPRES.

The meeting, to be chaired by President Klaus Iohannis, will take place from 13:00 hrs.

The Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici, announced on Thursday, in the context of discussions about the budget revision, that a CSAT meeting will be held next week, arguing that there is no time for the budget rectification to be approved on July 31, as planned, so the Executive could adopt this project a week later.

The last CSAT meeting took place in December last year.

