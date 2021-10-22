Cseke Attila: End of pandemic not in sight; we can reach 20K cases daily

Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila claims that presently no end is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, with the possibility of the infection rate to reach 20,000 cases daily.

"This end [of the pandemic - e.n.] is not in sight today, not even forecast. We hear all sorts of prognoses and opinions. Sure, they're important. Some become true, some do not become true, as it happened in the other waves. (...) We are not yet at the apex of the pandemic. We need a few good days in which to have the same value, in order to say that we have a sort of capping on a certain plateau. Whereas, even if the figures increase, decrease, by a thousand, by two thousand [cases - e.n.], it's still not as significant as to say that we are in a plateau. (...) There is this possibility to reach up to 20,000 cases [per day - e.n.]. It's a possibility that, unfortunately, mustn't be excluded," said the Health Minister, on Thursday, at private broadcaster B1TV.

In the same context, he referred to those who don't believe in vaccination and contest the introduction of the green certificate, considering it's a document used in all western countries."France, too, is 'unconstitutional', Germany is 'non-democratic' and Italy the same and so forth. I mean, I don't know if it's nice for a minister to say this: all of these people are stupid and we're smart, we know better that we don't need this certificate and a part of society has an opinion against the vaccine. (...) We are talking about those who don't understand that the West, the entire civilized world has vaccinated and, look, there are restriction removals and so forth and absolutely nothing happened with these conspiracy theories, about what the vaccine does to you, but a part of society still believes that the vaccine 'does something' to you," said the Minister.Cseke Attila emphasized that the biggest thank you for the medical staff exhausted by the pandemic would be for the population to get vaccinated and to ease, thus, their work in hospitals.