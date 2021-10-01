Cseke Attila: Evacuation of patients from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta is underway

The interim Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, specified that the evacuation of patients from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta, where a fire took place on Friday at the ICU COVID Department, resulting in the death of 9 patients, is in progress and they are transferred to the County Hospital and the Pneumoftiziology Hospital and "if necessary," to the hospitals in Medgidia and Mangalia, agerpres reports.

"The total evacuation and transfer of patients to both the County Hospital and the Pneumoftiziology Hospital in Constanta is underway and if necessary to the hospitals in Medgidia and Mangalia. (...) In the morning I ordered DSP Constanta to quickly find solutions for relocating patients and most patients will be taken to the County Hospital, respectively to the Pneumophthisiology Hospital. ISU also sends a mobile hospital. If necessary, there are vacancies in Medgidia and Mangalia as well," he told Digi 24.

According to him, the cause of the fire will be established by the representatives of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.Cseke Attila added that, from a medical point of view, the measures imposed on this hospital after the fire at the Piatra Neamt Hospital were carried out.Prevention courses were also held for possible cases of overload of the medical system in the intensive care units.Nine patients died in the fire that broke out at the ICU COVID Department of the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations announced. According to the quoted source, the fire was extinguished.