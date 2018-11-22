CSM kiks off with a victory in Women's CEV Champions League

CSM Bucharest defeated the Polish team, 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 16-25, 25-22), on Thursday evening in Koszalin, in its first match in the Women's CEV Champions League, group E according to Agerpres.

Romania's champion prevailed in one hour and 43 minutes on its first match of the competition.The best players of the "tigresses" were Nadia Kodola, with 18 points and Maret Balkestein Grothues, with 14 points.In the second round, CSM will face off Dinamo Moscow at home, on 20 December, while Fenerbahce will encounter Chemik Police, on 19 December