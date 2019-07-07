CSM's Lia Savonea: Independence of judiciary entails huge social responsibility for those who achieve

The President of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM), Lia Savonea, on the occasion of "Justice Day" on Sunday, conveyed that the independence of the judiciary conferred at constitutional level, entails a huge social responsibility for those who achieve it.

According to the cited source, starting with 1994, the first day of July celebrates "Justice Day", a "symbol of the law professionals' unity, based on the trust of the society in the act of justice, and also a good moment of thought and reflection on justice as a public service in the service of the citizen.""A day that represents a time of celebration dedicated to justice and to all those who, through their professional contribution, serve it and achieve it, an occasion for the whole of the society and all the law professionals to symbolically acknowledge its fundamental purpose, namely to contribute to the social balance by always observing the rule of law. The independence of the judiciary conferred at constitutional level entails a huge social responsibility for those who achieve it and the moral obligation of unity of the magistrates' professional body in order to guarantee this fundamental value, for the protection of all citizens in the face of any form of arbitrariness," Lia Savonea mentioned, according to the message conveyed on the occasion of "Justice Day" posted on the CSM website.She added that justice is "at a time of turmoil and quest," "being our duty to contribute to regaining balance and ensuring respect for the law.""In a context in which justice is in a period of turmoil and quest, it is our duty to contribute to regaining balance and ensuring respect for the law, as a stable and pillar of the unity and credibility of justice. I would like to congratulate all magistrates who have carried out and carry out their work with honor and conscience, having as motivation of their professional conduct the full respect of the law, of the litigants and of the fundamental values of the democratic society. I also express my respect and appreciation for the contribution brought by all law professionals with the goal of accomplishing the act of justice, firmly convinced that only together will we be able to maintain an independent justice, based on trust and respect, indispensable values in stressful times," Lia Savonea mentioned.The CSM, as a constitutional guarantor of the independence of the judiciary, must always act determinedly and resolutely to maintain the necessary framework for an objective, independent and powerful justice, the message further mentions.