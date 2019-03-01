CSM's Savonea: I received the text amending OUG 7; it brings substantial clarifications in areas of concern

Chair of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Lia Savonea said on Friday that she received from the Ministry of Justice the text of a government ordinance amending emergency ordinance OUG 7, adding that the new piece of legislation brings "some substantial clarifications in areas that generated a state of concern and conflict."

"I have received from the Ministry of Justice the draft Emergency Ordinance that amends several of the texts of OUG 7/2019. They are few but very important. They reinstate the previous form of Article 54 in Law 303/2004 that the high-ranking prosecutors will be appointed from among prosecutors only and only taking into account the opinion of the Prosecution Section, without the need for an opinion of the plenum. Article 57 (7), index 1 prohibiting appointments by reassignments at the top of the prosecutorial offices is being singled out for repeal. Also repealed is the provision that judges and prosecutors may be expelled form magistracy for failing to live up to good reputation. Also reinstated is the previous version of the text covering pay to IT specialists, while a transitional text providing for reassignment to senior positions at prosecutorial offices is being repealed. The draft has been sent to courts and prosecutors' offices, which are expected to issue their opinions, while we will issue a positive or negative opinion next week in a plenary session," Savonea said at a news conference.Responding to a question, Savonea stated that the ordinance amending OUG 7 brings some "substantial" clarifications, "precisely in the areas that have generated a state of concern and conflict."