CultMin Breaz's message on World Theatre Day: Actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality

Culture and National Identity Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz stated, in a message conveyed on the occasion of the World Theatre Day that speaking about national culture in an universal context also implies the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because the actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality around the world.

"The theatrical culture must return, with celerity, to the educational programs, in a necessary awareness mission of the heritage that the Romanian culture has in this direction. To speak about national culture in an universal context implies, in a place of honor, the capitalisation of the huge patrimonial fund of the Romanian theater, because, we have to admit openly, that actors are, by excellence, ambassadors of the Romanian spirituality everywhere in the world, loved, respected, perceived as role models," the Culture Minister's message sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

According to the Minister "beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theatre has also a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience."

"'In my view, the theater is not a genre of art, but a self-contained art,' playwright I.L. Caragiale stated in his article called 'Is the theater literature?.' It is not by accident that we are tempted to dedicate the celebration devoted to all the representatives of the world of the theater, be it persons or institutions, under this nobleness sign of total art, which goes beyond the usual boundaries between aesthetic categories and forms of expression distinctive to the established arts. Beyond the power of being a multiple mirror of the world, the theater also has a curative role: it poses the great challenge of introspection to the audience and necessarily raises the desire to continue the Story. In fact, so many thinkers said it: the world is a huge scene and the only really important thing is the beauty of the play, not the grandeur of the role. In theater, as in life," Minister Breaz says.

At his anniversary moment, Valer-Daniel Breaz urges to "a cultural reverence" in front of all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater.

"Therefore, it is appropriate to make a profound cultural reverence to all those who make the world-as-art meeting possible: the playwrights, the actors and the people of the theater with their many specialties and, last but not least, the audience. Not just today, when the World Theatre Day (established in 1961 in Vienna, by the International Theater Institute) is celebrated worldwide, should we be around the masters, but in a permanent learning and meeting exercise. At this anniversary moment, we wish all those who serve and promote the art of theater be crowned with talent and laurels, and enjoy all the satisfactions that the meeting with the audience can offer! We gratefully tell them Many happy returns!," the Minister of Culture's message reads.