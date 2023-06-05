CultMin Romascanu, on Teacher's Day: Teachers' demands must find the suitable solution.

Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu said, on the occasion of the Teachers' Day, that the teachers' demands, "perfectly justified," must find the suitable solution, so that they regain their "dignity and leading role in society."

"I would like to take advantage of this day to talk a little about the teachers' demands. Perfectly justified, they must find the suitable solution, so that they regain their dignity and leading role in society. However, I have one thought that I would like to share: teaching is part profession, part vocation. And I truly believe that the vocation part should be the one that, without abdicating what they demand, should make teachers not put two generations of children in brackets," the Culture minister mentioned on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

Thus, he continues, several hundred thousand pupils have worked hard to pass the important exams for their lives, the National Assessment and the Baccalaureate.

"Dear teachers, women and men with the vocation of bringing light to young minds, go to the schools and lead two more generations of children on the path of learning. And for what you demand, nothing prevents you from fighting on," Romascanu also writes.