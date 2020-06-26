Culture Minister: Day of National Flag - moment of appreciation for Romanian history and identity

The Day of the National Flag represents "a moment of appreciation for the Romanian history and identity," said the Culture Minister, Bogdan Gheorghiu, who mentions that the flag is "the color code of this people."

"The Romanian flag celebrated today is the color code of this people. Sometimes treasured too little maybe, other times borne in the soul by those who live far from the country, it was of the Romanian nation since the 19th century and generated sentiments of joy and national pride each time it was raised at cultural, educational or sports events. The Day of the National Flag represents a moment of appreciation for Romanian history and identity," said Gheorghiu on Facebook on Friday.

The minister recalled the initiative of the youth wing of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in Suceava, who participated, two years ago, in the "Tricolour Caravan", traveling with the flag in all the counties of the country.

"Even if today we are constrained to celebrate it differently, we can remember the initiative of the PNL youths in Suceava who, two years ago, marched under a huge Romanian flag, as a sign of liberty, patriotism and respect for the country, values, history and ancestors. The action was called the 'Tricolour Caravan', and the flag traveled around the country for 30 days and was exhibited in all the counties," said Bogdan Gheorghiu.