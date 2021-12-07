Culture Minister, Japanese ambassador discuss marking 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Cultural cooperation possibilities by organizing actions to mark the 100th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan were on the agenda of today's meeting of Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu with Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, with the two officials also reviewing the many bilateral projects carried out over the years, the Culture Ministry said in a release.

"Many of the anniversary projects have been postponed for next year due to the pandemic, but nevertheless, today, the National Library of Romania was host to the official opening of the traveling exhibition 'Built environment - alternative guide to Japan' which showcases a series of representative architectural, civil engineering and landscaping projects in Japan," the cited source states.

At the opening of the exhibition, Minister Romascanu reiterated the need to "reconfigure our priorities according to the evolution of the pandemic context, the current needs for cooperation and adjustment to the new normality that compels us to be creative and dynamic, urging us to explore and implement so far untapped cooperation possibilities."

The event was attended by representatives of the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Apostolic Nunciature.