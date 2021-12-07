 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Culture Minister, Japanese ambassador discuss marking 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Investing.com
Japonia

Cultural cooperation possibilities by organizing actions to mark the 100th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and Japan were on the agenda of today's meeting of Culture Minister Lucian Romascanu with Japanese ambassador to Romania Hiroshi Ueda, with the two officials also reviewing the many bilateral projects carried out over the years, the Culture Ministry said in a release.

"Many of the anniversary projects have been postponed for next year due to the pandemic, but nevertheless, today, the National Library of Romania was host to the official opening of the traveling exhibition 'Built environment - alternative guide to Japan' which showcases a series of representative architectural, civil engineering and landscaping projects in Japan," the cited source states.

At the opening of the exhibition, Minister Romascanu reiterated the need to "reconfigure our priorities according to the evolution of the pandemic context, the current needs for cooperation and adjustment to the new normality that compels us to be creative and dynamic, urging us to explore and implement so far untapped cooperation possibilities."

The event was attended by representatives of the Embassies of the Kingdom of Morocco, the Republic of Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Apostolic Nunciature.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.