Cumulative COVID-19 rate continues to dip in Bucharest City

Bucharest City and all of Romania's counties stay in the COVID-19 green area in terms of the 14-day COVID-19 cumulative rate, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

In Bucharest, the rate continues to decrease, to 0.52 cases per 1,000 population from a previous 0.55.

The highest rate was reported in Alba County - 0.79 cases per 1,000 population. The lowest rate was reported in Gorj County, 0.13 cases per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, 15 counties and Bucharest City had more than 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from previous reporting: Bucharest City - 39, the counties of Brasov - 25, Prahova - 22, Braila and Cluj - 19 each, Iasi and Neamt - 17, Bihor, Sibiu and Galati - 16 each, Caras-Severin - 15, Arges - 13, Constanta, Mures and Valcea - 11, Timis - 10.

The fewest new cases were reported in the counties of Gorj and Dambovita - one case each, Bacau, Mehedinti and Satu Mare - two cases each.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 379 in the last 24 hours.

