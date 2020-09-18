CURS, Avangarde and BCS, accredited to conduct exit polls at local elections

CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre, the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group and the Social Research Bureau (BCS) were accredited, on Friday, by the Central Electoral Bureau to conduct exit polls in the September 27 local elections.

CURS will conduct surveys in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Craiova, Baia Mare, Oradea, Pitesti, Constanta, Ploiesti, Focsani, Deva, Alba Iulia, Arad.

The Avantgarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group will operate in Bucharest, Craiova, Constanta, Cluj, Iasi and Baia Mare.

The Social Research Bureau received accreditation for the municipalities of Drobeta Turnu Severin, Ramnicu Sarat and in the town of Eforie.

According to the adopted decisions, the survey operators have access, based on the accreditation, in the building where the polling station operates and within a radius of 500 meters outside it, without having access inside the polling station. They have the obligation not to disturb the peace and public order and not to interfere in any way in the process of organizing and conducting elections.