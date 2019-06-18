Cutremur în fotbalul mondial - Michel Platini a fost arestat

Fostul preşedinte al UEFA Michel Platini a fost reţinut, marţi dimineaţă, fiind acuzat de corupţie în acordarea organizării Cupei Mondiale din 2022 statului Qatar, informează mediapart.fr potrivit news.ro

Platini este audiat la Nanterre, la Oficiul anticoruptie al poliţiei judiciare.

În vârstă de 63 de ani, Platini a fost suspendat pentru opt ani, în decembrie 2015, de justiţia internă a FIFA. Suspendarea a fost redusă în apel la şase ani, apoi la patru ani de către Tribunalul de Arbitraj Sportiv (TAS).

Michel Platini a fost găsit vinovat de conflict de interese de către TAS, după ce a primit fără justificare două milioane de dolari de la FIFA, plată aprobată de preşedintele forului mondial, Joseph Blatter, în 2011.

Francezul a contestat decizia TAS la Tribunalul federal elveţian, care însă a menţinut hotărârea forului sportiv de la Lausanne. Michel Platini va putea reveni în activitatea fotbalistică la finalul anului 2019.

Earlier in the day, Mayor John Tory urged every resident to come celebrate the Raptors’ first championship and declared this “We The North Day” in Toronto, after the franchise’s slogan.

Some 1.5 million fans withstood packed conditions to attend the parade. Nicolas Caramanna, 21, said the crowd started to get rowdy shortly after he arrived at 9 a.m.

“I’m really hot and tired, but I’m going to stick around,” he said. “When else am I going to get a chance to do this?”

Many others chose to miss school or work. Cypher Sabanal, 15, said his mom let him skip class to attend the celebration.

“I actually have exams this week, but being here is worth it,” he said.

John Moreira called in sick to work so he could be part of Toronto’s first celebration of this magnitude since the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

“I told my boss I wanted to be at the parade and he said there wasn’t much he could do if I called in sick, so that’s exactly what I did,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the whole team. They all work so hard and deserve all the fans being out here.”

As the parade inched forward—discernibly behind schedule—a number of Raptors could not help but marvel at the fan response.

“It’s been amazing,” star forward Kawhi Leonard said. “Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada for the support, we did it.”

Several fans were seen carrying signs imploring Leonard to re-sign with the Raptors. The two-time Finals MVP will be a free agent this summer.

Star guard Kyle Lowry, the team’s longest-serving member, was seen hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy while his teammates smoked cigars.

“This is unbelievable,” he said.

