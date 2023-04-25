Cyber Diplomacy International Conference's 2nd edition starts Tuesday at Palace of Parliament.

The Cyber Diplomacy Centre within the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics - ICI Bucharest is organizing on Tuesday, at the Palace of Parliament, the second edition of the Cyber Diplomacy International Conference, told Agerpres.

The theme of this year's event will be "Cyber Diplomacy and Beyond: New Perspectives in the Digital Era" and will bring together policy makers, academics, researchers and other interested parties to debate the latest trends and challenges in the area.

Among the topics to be addressed there are "Cybersecurity and international security: the evolving cyber threat environment in a landscape of increased competition;" "Cybercrime and law enforcement: new approaches to transborder cooperation and awareness in a digital world;" "The Future of Internet Governance: new technologies in relation to digital authoritarianism;" "Emerging digital technologies and the role of cyber diplomacy in their sustainable adoption. Metaverse and its impact on cyber diplomacy;" "The making of the cyber diplomat: how to train diplomats and experts to engage in cyber diplomacy."