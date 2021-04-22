Dacia brand sales up 10.2 pct in Q1 2021

French automaker and Dacia plant owner Renault reported today a 1.1 percent drop in Q1 revenues to 10 billion euros, despite a 1.1 percent increase in group global sales to 665,038 vehicles in the first three months of the year.

The Renault brand sold 433,662 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, up 1.3 percent from Q1 2020. In Europe, sales of electric and electrified versions of the Renault brand accounted for 23 percent of registrations. In regions outside Europe, Renault focused on the most profitable segments, like for instance in Russia where the new Duster made a strong start after going on sale this March.

"The Dacia brand sold 121,231 vehicles (up 10.2 percent) thanks to the success of the launch of the new Sandero and the good performance of Duster sales. The new Dacia Spring 100% electric promises to be a success, given the pre-orders already registered," the French group informed in a release.

The Lada brand sold 90,472 vehicles with a good performance on the Russian market (+5.4 percent), supported by the Granta, Vesta models and the successful launch of NIVA Travel.

Renault Group revenues in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to 10.015 billion euros, down 1.1 percent compared to the same period last year. The French group states that at constant exchange rates, revenues would have increased by 4.4 percent year-on-year.

Last year, Renault Group reported a record-high loss of eight billion euros as its revenues fell by 21.7 percent to 43.474 billion dollars, and car sales plunged 21.3 percent to 2.95 million units.

The Dacia plant was taken over by Renault in 1999. Re-launched in 2004 with the Logan model, Dacia has grown into a reputed player on the European car market.